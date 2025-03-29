Jammu and Kashmir: Indian army hunts and eliminates two More terrorists in Kathua under operation Safiyan Indian Army's Operation Safiyan in Kathua eliminates two more terrorists, reinforcing security amid ongoing counter-terror efforts.

In an ongoing counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, the Indian Army’s Rising Star Corps has neutralized two more terrorists, further strengthening security in the region. Launched on March 27, ‘Operation Safiyan’ has been relentless in its mission to eliminate terrorist threats, with troops recovering significant war-like stores from the militants.

The Indian Army, through an official post on its ‘X’ handle, confirmed the latest development. “Relentless operations since 27 Mar 25 have led to the elimination of two terrorists and recovery of war-like stores. The operation continues,” read the Army’s statement.

Honouring the fallen

The operation has not been without sacrifices. Earlier, a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel lost their life while engaging with terrorists in the ongoing battle. The Rising Star Corps expressed deep respect for the fallen officer’s bravery, posting a tribute online.

“Rising Star Corps salutes the valour and indomitable spirit of the brave Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice fighting valiantly during the ongoing OP SAFIYAN in #Kathua. Their courage and dedication will always be remembered,” the Army’s statement read.

Firefight in Kathua

Gunfire erupted in the Suffain area of Kathua during an anti-terror operation, prompting security forces to cordon off the region. Authorities have intensified search operations to locate any remaining militants.

This is not the first instance of terrorist activity in the area. On March 23, a similar encounter took place in Hiranagar, Kathua, when security forces, acting on intelligence inputs, conducted a search operation. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint mission in response, leading to an extended engagement with militants.

Ongoing counter-terror efforts

Security agencies remain on high alert as the operation continues, ensuring that any remaining threats are neutralized. Additional forces have been deployed, and intelligence-based searches are ongoing to prevent further infiltration attempts.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the region and ensuring peace for its residents. The ongoing Operation Safiyan underscores the forces’ dedication to eliminating terrorist threats and maintaining security in the Union Territory.