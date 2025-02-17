Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg, Tangmarg declared tobacco-free zones ahead of Khelo India Winter Games 2025 The order, issued by the District Magistrate of Baramulla, highlights the severe health risks associated with tobacco use, which is a leading factor in numerous fatal diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and lung disorders.

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have officially designated the renowned ski resort of Gulmarg and the popular tourist destination of Tangmarg as tobacco-free zones, prohibiting smoking and the use of tobacco products in these areas. The decision was announced on Sunday in anticipation of the ‘Khelo India Winter Games 2025’ set to be held in Gulmarg.

The order, issued by the District Magistrate of Baramulla, highlights the severe health risks associated with tobacco use, which is a leading factor in numerous fatal diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and lung disorders. The directive also emphasises that tobacco consumption contributes to approximately 40 percent of non-communicable diseases.

The move aligns with the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA, 2003), which seeks to regulate tobacco use and protect the public from its harmful effects. Under Section 4 of the Act, smoking is prohibited in public places, including offices, workplaces, and canteens, to minimize exposure to second-hand smoke.

The order further notes that spitting tobacco poses health risks such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, and gastrointestinal diseases. It highlights that tuberculosis bacteria can survive in spit for an extended period, thereby increasing the risk of infection. Citing Section 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the directive states that any act causing public nuisance or endangering public health is a punishable offense.

To maintain cleanliness and safeguard public health, authorities have imposed a complete ban on smoking and tobacco use in Gulmarg and Tangmarg. Violators will face strict penalties as per the law.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to promote a healthier environment for both residents and tourists, especially during the prestigious Khelo India Winter Games. Officials have urged all visitors and locals to comply with the regulations to ensure a cleaner and safer experience in these popular destinations.

With stringent measures in place, the government aims to uphold the beauty and safety of Gulmarg and Tangmarg while reinforcing its commitment to public health and environmental conservation.