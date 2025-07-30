Advertisement
  Two terrorists killed in encounter as security forces foil infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch area

Reports suggest that the infiltration bid was made under the cover of heavy overnight rain, with two to three terrorists attempting to cross over from Pakistan-occupied territory into Indian soil.

The image has been used for representative purposes only.
Reported ByManzoor Mir  Edited ByAnurag Roushan  
Srinagar:

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter as an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district was foiled by alert Indian security forces on Wednesday morning, as per official sources. "Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in gen area of #Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress (sic)," the White Knight Corps posted on X. 

Infiltration bid made amid heavy rain

Reports suggest that the infiltration bid was made under the cover of heavy overnight rain, with two to three terrorists attempting to cross over from Pakistan-occupied territory into Indian soil. The alert troops saw the movement of infiltrating terrorists in the general area of Maldivalan in Degwar sector late Tuesday night, leading to the encounter, the officials said.

Gunfire triggers security response

Security forces responded swiftly, triggering an exchange of fire between the infiltrators and troops stationed along the LoC. The encounter is still underway, and a combing operation has been launched in the area to ensure no further threat remains.

(Inputs from Rahi Kapoor)

