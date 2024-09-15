Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy gunfight breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir encounter (Image used for representative purposes)

An encounter broke out in a remote village in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on information about the presence of terrorists in the region, an official said on Sunday (September 15). Acting on the tip-off, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army launched a joint search operation in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening, the security official said.

He said the search party came under fire from the hiding terrorists, triggering a gunfight.

Intermittent exchange of fire is on between both the sides, the official said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the area and further details are awaited.

Earlier encounters this week

The latest gunfight comes a day after three terrorists were killed by the security forces in the operation at Baramulla on September 14. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night (September 13).

Earlier on Friday, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in J-K's Kishtwar district.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Jammu-Kashmir: Three terrorists killed by security forces in Baramulla encounter