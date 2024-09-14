Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist killed by security forces in Baramulla encounter, ongoing operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Encounter in Baramulla.

Jammu-Kashmir encounter: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday night (September 13).

"Encounter has started at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X.

One militant has been killed by the security forces in the ongoing operation today (September 14).The identity of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained as gunfighting is in progress in the area.

"Two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area. Operation is going on to neutralise the terrorists," officials said earlier.

Earlier on Friday, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

According to Indian Army officials, "Four Indian Army soldiers have been injured in the ongoing encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar. One of the injured has been evacuated to the nearby Command Hospital for treatment, while three are being treated locally."

"The security forces have cordoned off the area and operations are still going on. More details awaited," said the officials.