Jammu and Kashmir: One Army personnel succumbs to injuries in Kupwara gunfight, terrorist gunned down

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Army jawans during an encounter with terrorists (Image used for representational purposes)

Kupwara encounter: One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in the forest areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Saturday morning (July 27), officials said, adding that five jawans were injured in the exchange of fire while two of them were reported to be "critical". One out of the five soldiers has succumbed to his injuries, they added.

"Some exchange of fire took place near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district," one of the officials said.

"BAT action foiled by Indian Army at Kumkadi area of Kupwara Sector. 3-4 terrorist including Pakistani SSG tried to enter LoC for BAT action. Indian army fired on them. 1 terrorist was killed. 3-5 jawan were injured, all of them have been evacuated. Out of 5 jawans, 2 jawans are critical.," sources said.

Previous attacks in Kupwara

The latest encounter comes days after a solider was killed in an overnight exchange of fire in Kupwara. The soldier, identified as Jawan Naik (Gnr) Dilwar Khan succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday (July 24) morning. The Indian Army had launched an anti-terrorist operation in the Lolab area of Kupwara a few days ago following information about possible terrorist movements.

Suspicious movements were noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle. "In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress," the Army added on the microblogging platform. The officials said the injured soldier later succumbed to his injuries. A terrorist was also gunned down in the encounter.

Spike in terror attacks in J-K

The Jammu region, which remained relatively peaceful between 2005 and 2021 after security forces wiped out decades-long terrorism, witnessed a spike in terror attacks over the past month. It included an attack on a pilgrim bus that left nine persons dead and 40 injured. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including more than 50 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.