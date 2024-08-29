Chrar-i-Sharief Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chrar-i-Sharief Assembly constituency

Chrar-i-Sharief Assembly Election 2024: The Chrar-i-Sharief Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 30 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Chrar-i-Sharief is one of the Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) are the main parties in the constituency. The JKPDP's Ghulam Nabi Lone won the Chrar-i-Sharief constituency in 2014. In 2008, the JKNC's Abdul Rahim Rather registered a sixth consecutive win. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, JKNC candidate Rather defeated the JKPDP's Ghulam Nabi Lone and Congress candidate Zahid Hussain. In 1996 and 1987, the JKNC's Abdul Rahim Rather won the seat.

Chrar-i-Sharief Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 78,359 voters in the Chrar-i-Sharief constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 40,974 voters were male and 37,385 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 122 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chrar-i-Sharief in 2014 was 11 (10 were men and only 1 was woman).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Chrar-i-Sharief constituency was 68,229. Out of this, 35,368 voters were male and 32,861 were female. There was only 1 postal vote in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chrar-i-Sharief in 2008 was 6 (4 were men and 2 were women).

Chrar-i-Sharief Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Chrar-i-Sharief constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the second phase on September 25, along with the other 25 constituencies of the UT, including Lal Chowk and Ganderbal.

Chrar-i-Sharief Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Chrar-i-Sharief will be declared on October 4, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chrar-i-Sharief Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) siting MLA Ghulam Nabi Lone and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Abdul Rahim Rather the main candidates in the Chrar-i-Sharief Legislative Assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chrar-i-Sharief Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, JKPDP candidate Ghulam Nabi Lone won the seat with a margin of 5,167 votes. He was polled 32,849 votes with a vote share of 50.85%. He defeated JKNC candidate Abdul Rahim Rather, who got 27,682 votes (42.85%). Congress candidate Zahid Hussain stood third with just 922 votes (1.43%), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ghulam Mohamad Chopan was in the fourth position with just 845 votes (1.31%). The total number of valid votes polled was 64,600.

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, JKNC candidate Abdul Rahim Rather won the seat. He was polled 24,579 votes with a vote share of 48.30%. JKPDP candidate Ghulam Nabi Lone got 18,204 votes (35.78%) and was the runner-up. Rather defeated Lone by a margin of 6,375 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 50,883. PDF candidate Nazir Ahmad Yatoo came in third with 3,232 votes (6.35%), and Congress candidate Mohammad Maqbool Malla was in the fourth position with 2,036 votes (4.00%).

Chrar-i-Sharief Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Abdul Rahim Rather (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

1983: Abdul Rahim Rather (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

1987: Abdul Rahim Rather (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

1996: Abdul Rahim Rather (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

2002: Abdul Rahim Rather (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

2008: Abdul Rahim Rather (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

2014: Ghulam Nabi Lone (Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party)

Chrar-i-Sharief Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 64,600 or 82.44% in the Chrar-i-Sharief Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 50,883, or 74.58%.