Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Amit Shah to kickstart BJP's campaign with poll rally today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kickstart BJP’s campaign for the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir and address an election rally in Jammu on Saturday (September 6). He released the party’s manifesto for the polls yesterday during his two-day visit to the region. Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir becomes crucial for the BJP as various party leaders are protesting and some of them quitting the outfit for being denied tickets for the polls.

The BJP's campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir elections encountered early setbacks. After releasing its first list of candidates, the party retracted it within hours due to protests from veteran members who felt overlooked in favour of newcomers. This move led to the issuance of a revised list of candidates, which covered 16 of the 24 Assembly seats slated to vote in the first phase on September 18. The previously released list, which featured 44 candidates across all three voting phases, was subsequently pulled from official platforms. The BJP had also released its third list on August 27 and fourth on September 2.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled in three phases, which will be conducted on September 18, 25, and October 1. The results of the elections will be declared on October 8.