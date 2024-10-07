Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Results: Preparations for counting underway, three-tier security in place

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Election Commission of India is all set to hold the counting for the 90 assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The preparations in that regard are underway while the security has been tightened in the Union Territory.

In Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), where the counting will take place, security is in place. All the vehicles coming inside the premises are being thoroughly checked. Similar preparations have been made across the counting centres in Jammu and Kashmir. During the counting, a three-tier security will be in place at the counting venue.

Thre-tier security for counting venue

In Udhampur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure on Sunday said that a three-tier security system has been implemented at the counting venues in the Union Territory.

Providing details of the three-tier security, SSP Nagpure said, "In the first layer are troops of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), in the second layer are guarded by State Armed Police, and in the third layer are troops of district police. At both strong rooms and Counting halls Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers will supervise security arrangements. Special traffic arrangements have been made for the counting day."

Meanwhile, DSP Udhampur said that traffic will not be allowed within a 100-meter radius and has been declared a "No Pedestrian Zone of both strong rooms and counting centres." "Only those with proper identification cards will be permitted to enter the counting centres," he added.

Voting in Jammu and Kashmir

The first-ever polls in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 witnessed a voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, less than the 65.52 per cent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections. The fate of 873 candidates, vying for a seat in the 90-member house, has been sealed and it will be known by Tuesday evening.

