J-K Assembly elections phase 2 LIVE: Voting to begin at 7 am on 26 seats across six districts

J-K Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 2 LIVE: The second phase of the Assembly elections is being held today on 26 seats across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission of India has established 3,502 polling stations in six districts for the second phase of polling. There are 1,056 urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations. All polling stations will have webcasting facilities as part of the Election Commission's efforts to ensure transparency, according to officials. The voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. As per the Election Commission, over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray. Key names in the fray for this phase are former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina. The security forces personnel comprising police, armed police and central armed paramilitary forces have been stationed at polling booths to facilitate smooth and hassle-free electoral participation. The first phase of voting was completed in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, with a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent registered across 24 constituencies in seven districts, as per the Election Commission.

