Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
J-K Assembly elections phase 2 LIVE: Voting to begin at 7 am on 26 seats across six districts

J-K Assembly elections Phase 2 LIVE: All arrangements, including security-related, are in place as the polling will begin at 7 am for 26 seats. As many as 239 candidates are in the fray for the second phase of polling.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Srinagar Updated on: September 25, 2024 6:47 IST
J-K Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 2
Image Source : INDIA TV J-K Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 2 LIVE

J-K Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 2 LIVE: The second phase of the Assembly elections is being held today on 26 seats across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission of India has established 3,502 polling stations in six districts for the second phase of polling. There are 1,056 urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations. All polling stations will have webcasting facilities as part of the Election Commission's efforts to ensure transparency, according to officials. The voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.  As per the Election Commission, over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray. Key names in the fray for this phase are former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina. The security forces personnel comprising police, armed police and central armed paramilitary forces have been stationed at polling booths to facilitate smooth and hassle-free electoral participation. The first phase of voting was completed in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, with a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent registered across 24 constituencies in seven districts, as per the Election Commission.

Follow the blog for the latest updates.

Live updates :J-K Assembly elections Phase 2

  • Sep 25, 2024 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Security tightened ahead of second phase of polling in J-K

    Amid the polling preparations, the security has been tightened in the territory. With heightened concerns over potential disruptions, authorities have deployed additional security personnel in various sensitive areas to ensure a peaceful voting process. As safety measures, security personnel have been deployed in several areas and vehicles are being checked. 

  • Sep 25, 2024 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K polls phase 2: Former CM Omar Abdullah, BJP state chief Ravinder Raina among key candidates

    Key names in the fray for this phase are former chief minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina. Abdullah is contesting from the Ganderbal and Budgam seats, while Karra is contesting from Central Shalteng. Raina will be trying to retain his Nowshera seat in Rajouri district which he won in the 2014 assembly polls. The second phase will be watched keenly as jailed separatist leader Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati is hoping to repeat Engineer Rashid's Lok Sabha poll feat against the National Conference leader. Barkati is contesting from the Beerwah and Ganderbal segments. Other key candidates in this second phase of assembly polls are Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari (Channapora), former ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar (Khanyar), Abdul Rahim Rather (Chrar-i-Sharief), and Choudhary Zulfikar Ali (Budhal) and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari (Surankote).

  • Sep 25, 2024 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly elections phase 2: Voting on 26 seats across six districts | Check list

    The second phase of polling will be held in 26 seats across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir. During this phase, 93 candidates are in the fray in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam district, 34 in Rajouri district, 25 in Poonch district, 21 in Ganderbal district and 20 in Reasi district. 

    Here's the list of 26 seats:

    • Ganderbal
    • Hazratbal
    • Khanyar
    • Habbakadal
    • Lal Chowk
    • Channapora
    • Zadibal
    • Eidgah
    • Central Shalteng
    • Budgam
    • Beerwah
    • Khansahib
    • Chrar-i-Sharief
    • Reasi
    • Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
    • Kalakote - Sunderbani,
    • Nowshera
    • Chadoora
    • Poonch Haveli
    • Rajouri (ST)
    • Budhal (ST)
    • Thannamandi (ST)
    • Sur
