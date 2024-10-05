Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: What happened in J-K in 2014 and 2008 polls?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024

The three-phase Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir came to an end on October 1 with a total voter turnout of 69.69 percent, according to the Election Commission. Phase-1 and Phase-2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 percent and 57.31 percent, respectively. Interestingly, Phase 3 witnessed a slightly higher female voter turnout of 70.02 pc than male voter turnout of 69.37 pc.

The overall male turnout in the Assembly elections stood at 64.88 percent against female voter turnout of 63.04 percent. Among the assembly constituencies, Chhamb saw the highest poll percentage of 80.34 in the third phase.

The J&K Assembly polls, which are being held nearly after a decade, to elect 90 members were conducted in three phases with the first phase of voting taking place on September 18, second phase on September 25 and third and final phase on October 1 and the results will be declared on October 8.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Exit Poll 2024

The exit poll predictions of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election 2024 will be announced on October 5 soon after the voting for the Haryana Assembly election is concluded.

Several news channels and portals along with pollsters are expected to make their predictions about the outcome of the poll results in Jammu and Kashmir. The exit poll predictions will be announced only after 6.30 pm on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: What happened in 2014

The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 were held in five phases from 25 November – 20 December 2014. Voters elected 87 members to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which ends its six-year term on 19 January 2020. The results were declared on 23 December 2014.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: What happened in 2008

The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held over seven days in November and December 2008. The development came after the previous government led by the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) in coalition with the Indian National Congress (INC) collapsed when the PDP withdrew its support. After the election, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) agreed on a coalition with Congress and their leader, Omar Abdullah became the state's youngest-ever Chief Minister at 38.