J-K Assembly polls: PDP releases another list of candidates, fields Sudesh Kumar from Kathua

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the PDP on Tuesday released another list of candidates and fielded Sudesh Kumar from Kathua. A total of 3 candidates have been released this time in the latest list.

Ganesh Dutt Sharma to contest from Jasrota

According to the PDP candidates list, Ganesh Dutt Sharma will contest from Jasrota and Vicky Kumar Dogra will fight from Bishna.

The PDP had on Monday released another list of candidates and fielded Mohd. Vasheem from Chenani and Kewal Kumar Sharma from Udhampur West.

Baqeel Singh, Karan Singh firlded from Udhampur East, Suchetgar

The PDP has also fielded Baqeel Singh and Karan Singh as their respective candidates from Udhampur East and Suchetgar.

With this, the total number of candidates declared for the polls is 43. The PDP had announced candidates on 17, 4, 8, 6 and two seats in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth lists respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 8. Significantly, the 2024 polls will be the first elections in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.