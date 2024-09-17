Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of constituencies going to polls in Phase 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18.

Amid tight security, the stage is set for the phase one assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 10 years. In the first phase, a total of 24 assembly seats across the Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, and south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian will be up for grabs on September 18. The second phase of elections for 26 seats will be held on September 25, and the third phase for 40 seats on September 5.

This time in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, around 2.3 million voters, including 566,000 youth, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of the elections.

J&K elections to be held amid tight security

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VK Birdi stated that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the elections. He added that the polls will be safeguarded by a multi-layered security setup and will include the deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, and JK Police.

First phase assembly polls: Over 64 candidates across 24 seats

64 candidates are competing in the elections in Anantnag district, followed by 45 in Pulwama, 27 in Doda, 25 in Kulgam, 22 in Kishtwar, 21 in Shopian, and 15 in Ramban. Nine candidates are running in 48-Inderwal AC in Kishtwar district, seven in 49-Kishtwar AC, and six in 50-Padder-Nagseni AC.

J-K Assembly polls: Full list of constituencies going to polls in Phase 1

Pampore

Tral

Pulwama

Rajpora

Zainapora

Shopian

DH Pora

Kulgam

Devsar

Dooru

Kokernag (ST)

Anantnag West

Anantnag

Srigufwara-Bijbehara

Shangus-Anantnag East

Pahalgam

Inderwal

Kishtwar

Padder-Nagseni

Bhadarwah

Doda

Doda West

Ramban

Banihal

Earlier, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said that his party is hoping that the party candidates will be successful in Phase 1. He also slammed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, saying the latter's strings are connected somewhere else.