Diplomats from 15 countries witness ongoing Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Here's what they said

J-K Assembly elections 2024: Amid the ongoing second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a high-level delegation of senior diplomats from various countries arrived at different polling booths including Budgam and Srinagar on Wednesday to witness the polling process in the Union Territory. The Ministry of External Affairs invited a delegation of diplomats from around 15 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria and the Philippines. The senior diplomats, during their visit to the polling booth, interacted with the people and voters.

Most of the embassies are represented by their Charge d'affaires and deputy chief of missions, officials said. Others are represented by political officers at minister-counsellor and counsellor ranks. This is perhaps for the first time since the eruption of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir that foreign observers have been allowed to witness the elections.

The earlier governments stoically dismissed any suggestion of allowing international observers into Jammu and Kashmir during polls.

What did delegation of diplomats say?

It should be noted that diplomats expressed their joy to see a large number of people at the polling stations. Speaking to the media, South African diplomat Lara Swart said, "I think we are from 15 countries. It is the first time that I am visiting Jammu and Kashmir. It is really a privilege to be invited by the Ministry of External Affairs to come and visit the polling stations." A diplomat from Rwanda said, "I think it's really good. Well organised. We had a very good explanation on how things are going on...The organisation is smooth and we are told that it (voting) started at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm...They are expecting everyone to come in and vote.

A diplomat from the Singapore High Commission said that the electoral process of India is similar to that of Singapore and thanked ministry of External Affairs for organising this trip. After observing the electoral process in J-K, Lim Sang Woo, DCM of South Korean Embassy said that his experience was really "very impressive" and this is how democracy works.

Omar Abdullah hits out at Centre over delegation's visit

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah lashed out at the Centre's move to invite foreign delegates to observe the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the polls were an internal matter of India. "I don't know why foreigners should be asked to check elections here. When foreign governments comment, then the government of India says 'this is an internal matter for India' and now suddenly they want foreign observers to come and look at our elections," Abdullah told reporters. He said the assembly elections in J-K "are an internal matter for us", and "we do not have their certificate".

J-K elections second phase

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Wednesday morning. Over 25 lakh eligible voters will seal the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory Among the prominent candidates are former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera assembly seat and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng seat.

