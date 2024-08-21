J-K Assembly elections 2024: Apni Party releases manifesto, promises to 'work for restoration of statehood'

Follow us on Image Source : X Apni Party releases manifesto

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The Apni Party released its manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Wednesday. The party has pledged to advocate for constitutional guarantees that would preserve the unique culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, the manifesto emphasises the party's commitment to working towards the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory, a key issue for many political parties following the revocation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the state in 2019.

The manifesto was released at a press conference in Srinagar by the party's general secretary Rafi Mir along with other senior leaders.

What Apni party promise in its manifesto?

Land and Job Protection: Our party will secure constitutional guarantees for the protection of land and job security for local youth.

Cultural and Identity Preservation: constitutional guarantees to preserve the culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Upon the restoration of statehood, we will vigorous seek the reinstatement of a bicameral legislature, comprising both a Legislative 2019.

Statehood Restoration: We will work tirelessly to restore statehood, as promised by the Home Minister of India in August 2019.

The Apni Party believes in the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave Kashmir under tragic circumstances. We will consult with their representatives to facilitate their return.

Old Pension Scheme: A committee will be established to review the demand for restoring the Old Pension Scheme.

The Apni Party will ensure minority status for the Sikh community in the Union Territory

Electricity supply is severely affected in Kashmir during winter and Jammu during summer. The Apni Party will provide 300 units of free power per month per household in Kashmir during winter and in Jammu during summer.

Centre abrogated Article 370 in 2019

In June 2000, the National Conference government under Farooq Abdullah passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking to restore the pre-1953 constitutional position in the state. It was, however, rejected by the Union Cabinet headed by then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. The Narendra Modi-led central government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

J-K Assembly polls 2024

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

