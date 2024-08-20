J-K Assembly polls: Over 90,000 new voters added after special summary revision of photo electoral rolls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases.

J-K Assembly elections 2024: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir has seen an increase of over 90,000 new voters following the completion of a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, officials said. This latest update has brought the total number of registered voters in the region to 88.03 lakh. The revision process, which used July 1, 2024, as the qualifying date, was conducted across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The officials noted that the effort was part of a regular exercise to ensure that the electoral rolls are up-to-date and accurately reflect the current electorate.

Increase in first-time voters

The officials said women electors and first-time voters have registered a significant increase. With the stage all set for the elections to the legislative assembly of J-K, the region has witnessed a significant increase of over 93,000 new voters, courtesy the corresponding rise in the number of young and women voters, they said. The officials said the number of polling stations across the Union Territory has also gone up by 209. "With a focus on ensuring accuracy, inclusivity, and purity of electoral rolls, the mammoth Special Summary Revision exercise has been completed successfully in J-K," UT's chief electoral officer Pandurang K Pole said.

A total of 93,284 voters have been added in this Special Summary Revision across Jammu and Kashmir, while the elector population ratio has improved from 0.59 to 0.60. The CEO said the number of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group has increased by 45,964, with 24,310 of them being women, even as the overall number of women voters has also gone up by 51,142. "This significant increase in the number of young electors in J-K demonstrates the commitment of young electors towards the electoral process," the CEO said, adding the total number of young electors in J-K in the 18-29 age group stand at 25.34 lakhs. This notable increase in the number of first-time young voters is attributed to the comprehensive SVEEP plan and its successful implementation by the respective District Election Officers under the overall guidance of the CEO J-K, he said.

Special summary revision exercise

The CEO also noted the special efforts made during the special summary revision exercise which has resulted in the improvement in the gender ratio of the electors by two points -- going up from 959 to 961 -- demonstrating significant progress in electoral inclusion of women. Along with the increase in the numbers of electors, the number of polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir has also seen an uptick this year, Pole said. "The number of polling stations (PSs) in J-K for the upcoming assembly elections has increased from 11,629 to 11,838 and polling station locations (PSLs) from 8,930 to 9,168. This increase of 209 polling stations and 238 polling station locations has come courtesy the rationalisation of the polling stations and polling locations, while ensuring that there should be a distance of less than two kilometres to facilitate the voters," he added.

J-K Assembly polls 2024

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

