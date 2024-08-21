J-K Assembly polls: Apni Party releases first list of 8 candidates from South Kashmir constituencies | Check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to take place in three phases.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party released its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the union territory on Wednesday. The list, recommended by Mohammad Dilawar Mir, chairman of the party's parliamentary affairs committee, was approved by party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari.

Earlier in the day, the Apni Party also unveiled its election manifesto. The manifesto includes commitments to urge the Centre for constitutional protections to safeguard the culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir and to advocate for the restoration of statehood to the Union territory.

List of eight candidates and constituencies:

Rafi Mir - Pahalgam Hilal Ahmad Shah - Anatnag Tariq Shah Veeri - Bijbehara Abdul Majeed Padder - DH Pora Riyaz Ahmad Bhat - Devsar Gowher Hassan Wani - Zainapora Mir Altaf - Pampore Owais Khan - Shopian

Notification issued for first phase of polls

All these seats are from south Kashmir which is going to polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18. On Tuesday, the Election Commission issued the official notification for the first phase of the upcoming three-phased assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. In the first phase, as many as 24 assembly segments are set to go to the polls on September 18. With the release of this notification, the process for candidate nominations has officially begun.

Election after 10 years in J-K

Following a delimitation exercise, the number of Assembly seats has gone up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years as the last assembly election was held in 2014. The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to the then-Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

J-K Assembly polls 2024

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

