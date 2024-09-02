Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: Check candidate list of NC, PDP, BJP, Congress for Phase 1

Written By: Manmath Nayak Srinagar Updated on: September 02, 2024 18:32 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls
Image Source : AP Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls

Jammu and Kashmir Elections Assembly Elections 2024: After more than a decade, Jammu and Kashmir is all set to hold its first Assembly elections in September and October after the expulsion of Article 370. The Election Commission announced the schedule and said polling will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The vote counting will be held October 8.

In the last assembly elections in 2014, the BJP had won 25 seats ands this time, it is making all out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has made alliance with the National Conference.

Shortest Assembly election in 28 years

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly comrpises 90 seats, with 87.09 lakh electors casting votes across the constituencies. The first phase of the Assembly elections will cover 24 constituencies, the second phase will encompass 26 constituencies including Rajouri and Reasi, and the final phase will include 40 constituencies. Interestingly, this will be the shortest Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in at least 28 years, as previous elections in 2014, 2008, 2002, and 1996 were conducted over five, seven, four, and four phases, respectively.

Jammu & Kashmir assembly: Seats, voters

As per the data from the Election Commission, a total of 87.09 lakh voters, around 44.46 lakh males and 42.62 lakh females, will exercise their franchise in these polls this year. Over 20.7 lakh are young voters aged between 20-29 and almost 3.71 lakh are first time voters aged between 18-19. For this assembly polls, over 11,800 polling stations will be there in rural and urban areas of the Union Territory.

List of 24 constituencies going for polls in first phase:

  1. Pampore
  2. Tral
  3. Pulwama
  4. Rajpora
  5. Zainapora
  6. Shopian
  7. D.H. Pora
  8. Kulgam
  9. Devsar
  10. Dooru
  11. Kokernag (ST)
  12. Anantnag West
  13. Anantnag
  14. Srigufwara Bijbehara
  15. Shangus Anantnag East
  16. Pahalgam
  17. Inderwal
  18. Kishtwar
  19. Padder – Nagseni
  20. Bhadarwah
  21. Doda
  22. Doda West
  23. Ramban
  24. Banihal

Check party-wise candidates list for phase 1

Constituencies BJP Congress-NC AAP PDP

Pampore

Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi

 

 Arshid Ahmad

  

 Zahoor Ahmad Mir

Tral

  

 Surinder Singh

  

 Rafiq Ahmad Naik

Pulwama

  

 Mohammad Khalil Band

 Fayaz Ahmad Sofi

 Waheed Ur Rehman Para

Rajpora

 Arsheed Ahmad Bhat

 Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir

 Muddasir Hassan

 Syed Bashir Ahmad

Zainapora

 

 Showkat Hussain Ganie

  

 Gh Mohi Ud Din Wani

Shopian

 Javid Ahmad Qadri

 Sheikh Mohammad Rafi

  

 Yawar Shafi Banday

D.H. Pora

  

 Sakeena Masood

 

  

 Gulzar Ahmad Dar

Kulgam

      

 Mohd Amin Dar

Devsar

        

Dooru

        

Kokernag (ST)

        

Anantnag West

        

Anantnag

        

Srigufwara Bijbehara

        

Shangus Anantnag East

        

Pahalgam

        

Inderwal

        

Kishtwar

        

Padder – Nagseni

        

Bhadarwah

        

Doda

        

Doda West

        

Ramban

        

Banihal

        

 

