Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: Check candidate list of NC, PDP, BJP, Congress for Phase 1

Jammu and Kashmir Elections Assembly Elections 2024: After more than a decade, Jammu and Kashmir is all set to hold its first Assembly elections in September and October after the expulsion of Article 370. The Election Commission announced the schedule and said polling will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The vote counting will be held October 8.

In the last assembly elections in 2014, the BJP had won 25 seats ands this time, it is making all out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has made alliance with the National Conference.

Shortest Assembly election in 28 years

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly comrpises 90 seats, with 87.09 lakh electors casting votes across the constituencies. The first phase of the Assembly elections will cover 24 constituencies, the second phase will encompass 26 constituencies including Rajouri and Reasi, and the final phase will include 40 constituencies. Interestingly, this will be the shortest Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in at least 28 years, as previous elections in 2014, 2008, 2002, and 1996 were conducted over five, seven, four, and four phases, respectively.

Jammu & Kashmir assembly: Seats, voters

As per the data from the Election Commission, a total of 87.09 lakh voters, around 44.46 lakh males and 42.62 lakh females, will exercise their franchise in these polls this year. Over 20.7 lakh are young voters aged between 20-29 and almost 3.71 lakh are first time voters aged between 18-19. For this assembly polls, over 11,800 polling stations will be there in rural and urban areas of the Union Territory.

List of 24 constituencies going for polls in first phase:

Pampore Tral Pulwama Rajpora Zainapora Shopian D.H. Pora Kulgam Devsar Dooru Kokernag (ST) Anantnag West Anantnag Srigufwara Bijbehara Shangus Anantnag East Pahalgam Inderwal Kishtwar Padder – Nagseni Bhadarwah Doda Doda West Ramban Banihal

