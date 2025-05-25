Jammu and Kashmir: ASI dies in Samba road accident during duty after hit by speeding vehicle ASI Yog Raj Singh died and another officer injured after a speeding vehicle rammed a police checkpoint during an anti-cattle smuggling operation in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar:

A tragic road accident in the early hours of Sunday claimed the life of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, while another police officer sustained injuries. The incident occurred during a police blockade aimed at preventing suspected cattle smuggling activity.

ASI killed during anti-smuggling operation

According to police officials, ASI Yog Raj Singh was part of a police team conducting a checkpoint in the Pulpur area along the border road near Sapwal, following intelligence inputs about a possible cattle smuggling attempt.

At around 4:15 AM, a speeding light commercial vehicle approached the barricade. Instead of stopping, the driver broke through the blockade and rammed into the police personnel. ASI Yog Raj Singh and another officer were seriously injured in the collision.

Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, ASI Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the second officer remains under medical care.

Police have launched a case and recovered the offending vehicle, which was found abandoned in a nearby area. A manhunt is underway to apprehend the driver responsible for the fatal crash.

18-year-old girl found dead in Rajouri

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old girl was found dead in a remote area of Rajouri district. The deceased, identified as Sonia Akhtar from Kel village in Budhal, had gone missing on Friday evening after leaving her home.

When she did not return, locals began a search and discovered her body in a nearby gorge. Authorities confirmed the death on Saturday and sent the body for post-mortem examination at the local hospital.

Following the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family for final rites. However, villagers and the girl’s family gathered at the main square in Budhal, demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The protest ended after officials assured them that a proper inquiry would be conducted.

Both incidents have sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement during anti-crime operations and raising concerns about the safety of women in rural areas.