Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists trapped in encounter with security forces in Anantnag

A gunfight began between terrorists and security forces in the Ahlan area of Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, in which two terrorists are believed to be trapped, officials said on Saturday (August 10).

Spike in terror attacks in J-K

The Jammu region, which remained relatively peaceful between 2005 and 2021 after security forces wiped out decades-long terrorism, witnessed a spike in terror attacks over the past months. It included an attack on a pilgrim bus that left nine persons dead and 40 injured. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.

Terrorists from Pakistan trying to infiltrate in large numbers at LoC with help of Army, ISI

Pakistan and the ISI persist in assisting terrorists to infiltrate India, but the Indian Army successfully thwarts their attempts. Reports indicate that terrorists from Pakistan are using civilians and mosques as human shields to aid their infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The Pakistani Army with the ISI, is actively supporting these infiltration efforts.

Despite continued support from the Pakistani Army and ISI, the Indian Army remains vigilant and proactive. In response to these threats, the Indian Army is conducting 20 operations in the Jammu region in hinterland. These operations are focused around areas such as Kathua and Udhampur, and there has been a reported sighting of a terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC).