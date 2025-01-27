J-K: Special Republic Day function held for 350 residents hit by mysterious deaths in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : X Special Republic Day function at Badhaal village

India celebrated 76th Republic Day on January 26 and people across the country came together to celebrate a day filled with pride and patriotism. However, people suffering in the Badhaal Village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district could not participate in the celebrations held nearby as they are quarantined and under observation due to the unidentified illness that killed 17 people from the village. Rajouri district administration conducted a special Republic day function for more than 350 residents. Deputy Commissioner (Rajouri) Abhishek Sharma celebrated with the families.

Information and PR handle of the Rajouri district shared picture of Republic Day celebrations with families of Badhaal village. "DC Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma celebrated Republic Day with families of Badhaal village, emphasising unity and support for affected families. Blankets were distributed, and efforts to create awareness of welfare schemes were highlighted" the post reads.

Republic Day 2025 celebrations

The event began with children from the village singing of the national anthem, symbolising unity and patriotism, he said. Sharma appreciated the enthusiasm and participation of youngsters, emphasising the importance of instilling national pride among the younger generation. "It is our priority to ensure that every family in Badhaal is aware of and can access the benefits of welfare schemes launched by the government (for the tribal population)," he said.

In a related development, National Conference leader and Budhal MLA Javed Iqbal Choudhary and the Government Medical College, Rajouri, administration organised a joint lunch for the villagers putting up at the separation facility inside the hospital.

Rajouri illness

A total of 17 people, including 13 children from the families of Mohammad Fazal, Mohammad Aslam, and Mohammad Rafiq in Baddal village, have died due to a mysterious illness over the past month and a half.

Magistrate orders have sealed the homes of families where the deaths occurred as part of the primary containment zone. Entry into these homes, even by family members, is strictly prohibited without permission from officials on duty.

The secondary containment zone includes families that had close contact with the affected individuals, who are under constant health monitoring.

(With PTI input)