J-K: Over 230 people quarantined, leaves of doctors cancelled as 'mysterious illness' remains unidentified

Owing to the unidentified 'mysterious illness', authorities have cancelled all leaves of doctors and paramedics. The winter vacations have also been cancelled as a situation of medical alert pertains following the deaths of 17 people from Badhaal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district due to a mysterious illness. Over 230 people have been relocated to a quarantine centre set up in the building of a nursing college and GMC hospital.

Principal of Rajouri Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, on Friday addressed a press conference in Rajouri and announced that all leaves of doctors and paramedic staff have been cancelled.

"The winter vacations have also been cancelled to deal with the medical alert situation after 17 people from three families died under mysterious conditions in the last one-and-a-half months," he said.

He further said the Jammu and Kashmir government has deputed 10 additional medical students to GMC Rajouri to aid the medical setup amid the ongoing health situation.

Infection due to toxin suspected

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the initial investigation conducted by the toxicology laboratory in Lucknow concluded that the cause was not any infection, virus or bacteria but a toxin. "The initial investigation conducted by our toxicology laboratory in Lucknow concluded that it was not due to any infection, virus or bacteria but rather a toxin," Union Minister said.

He added that the investigation into the nature of the toxin is going on. "There is a long series of toxins being tested. I believe a solution will be found soon. Additionally, if there was any mischief or malicious activity, that is also being investigated," he said.

Badhaal village declared a containment zone

Badhaal village was declared a containment zone, with prohibitory orders imposed on all public and private gatherings. Seventeen people, including 13 children, from the families of Mohammad Fazal, Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Rafiq in Badhaal village died due to a mysterious illness over the past one-and-a-half months.

According to officials, the condition of Ejaaz, who was airlifted to PGI Chandigarh on Tuesday night, is reported to be stable. Ejaaz is currently admitted to the emergency ICU at PGI Chandigarh, where initial investigations are underway. A definitive assessment of the illness awaits the receipt of test reports.

Three new patients airlifted to a hospital by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jammu are currently under observation.

(With inputs from agencies)