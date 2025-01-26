J-K: 'Mission YUVA' to create 1.37 lakh enterprises in 5 years, says LG Sinha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the government is working on ‘Mission YUVA’ aimed at establishing Jammu and Kashmir as a hub of entrepreneurial excellence and employment generation. The initiative seeks to create over 1,37,000 enterprises and generate about 4,25,000 jobs over five years, he said while addressing an official Republic Day function here.

"Designed to address unemployment in the region, particularly among the youth and women, the initiative envisions creating a dynamic ecosystem for enterprise development. This comprehensive strategy capitalises on the region's socio-economic potential and cultural heritage, driving a transformative journey towards inclusive prosperity,” Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor (LG) said the programme aims to foster nano-entrepreneurs, with a special focus on first-generation entrepreneurs, women, and youth from remote areas; establish new MSMEs in growth and sunrise sectors; scale existing businesses towards sustainable growth; and promote innovative startups and knowledge-based enterprises.

The administration has also taken necessary steps for fast-track recruitment in government jobs, the LG said. "In the past four to five years, 40,000 appointments were made based on transparency and merit.

The process for compassionate appointments has also been expedited," Sinha said, adding that 10,616 positions have been referred to the Public Service Commission and Services Selection Board, out of which notifications for 7,376 positions have been issued.

Examinations for 6,090 positions have already been conducted, he said. "This year, 1,116 cases under SRO-43 have been approved, while 150 cases are under review. A total of 4,500 children have been provided free training at 92 Khelo India Centres, who are now shining on national podiums.

"As many as 15,000 sports persons represented J-K in national and zonal competitions in different disciplines. Special focus has been given to women's participation, with our women athletes winning medals and earning accolades at national and international meets," he said.

(With PTI inputs)