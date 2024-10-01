J-K: EC halts appointment of Army Colonel as SSP over violation of Model Code of Conduct

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Election Commission of India

On Monday, the Election Commission of India suspended the appointment of Army Colonel Vikrant Prasher as SSP (Training) and Special (Ops) in Jammu and Kashmir Police after the orders were issued while the Model Code of Conduct was in effect.

ECI has asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explain why such an order was issued without prior approval while the MCC is in effect. The poll body has written to the Chief Secretary requesting to submit a compliance report by October 1, along with an explanation for issuing the order without the Commission's prior consent.

Ban on transfer during MCC

ECI's Secretariat issued the order on September 30, stating, "The Commission has observed that the Model Code of Conduct is in effect in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and as such, there is a ban on the transfer of officers connected to the election."

The order further stated, "Without delving into the rationale, process, and urgency of appointing an Army officer as SSP on the civil side during the MCC, the Commission hereby directs that the order be kept in abeyance with immediate effect. If the order has been executed, the situation prior to the issuance of the order shall be restored immediately."

The Chief Secretary shall send the compliance report by 11:00 AM on October 1, along with an explanation as to why such an order was issued without taking prior permission of the commission.," the letter read.

J-K assembly elections

The development came ahead of the third and final phase of polling in the Union Territory scheduled for October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. In the final phase, 40 seats are set to go for voting with 415 candidates in the fray. This is the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019. The last assembly elections were held in the UT in 2014.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Shah slams Kharge for dragging PM into his ill health: 'May he live to see creation of Viksit Bharat by 2047'