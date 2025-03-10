J-K CM Omar Abdullah denies govt involvement in Gulmarg fashion show amid uproar in Assembly The Gulmarg fashion show was held on March 7, during the month of Ramzadan, which created resentment among the leaders of the UT.

Amit uproar in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the Gulmarg Fashion Show, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the government was not involved in the organisation of the event and if anything illegal had happened actions would be taken.

While speaking in the assembly, he said that a private party was organised the fashion show. He added that such an event should not have been organised on any day, let alone Ramzan.

He said, "A private party was organised, a fashion show was organized there ... from what I saw, it should not have been organised at any time of the year, let alone the month of Ramzan. It was a private party and there was no government involvement, no permission was taken from us. Instructions have been given that if anything against the law has happened then action should be taken. If necessary, it should be handed over to the police, the police will investigate it."

Notably, the fashion show was organised by a brand named 'luxury holiday brand' on March 7. They showcased their skin and apres-ski collection in Gulmarg. The event triggered uproar in asseembly as the event was held in Ramzan.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between opposition and treasury benches on Monday as members raised various issues, including the killing of civilians in Kathua and the Gulmarg fashion show controversy.

As the House assembled for the day, members of the National Conference, People's Democratic Party, and two Independents stood up and raised the issue of the fashion show, terming it "obscene" and alleging that it hurt sentiments.

The MLAs demanded a probe into the facilitation of such a show during Ramzan. PDP MLA Mir Mohmmad Fayaz raised the demand, and NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq also raised the issue.

