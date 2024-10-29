Indian Army dog ‘Phantom’ dies heroically in anti-terror operation in J-K, honoured for sacrifice

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Army dog ‘Phantom’ dies

Phantom, the Indian Army's brave dog, a Belgian Malinois, lost his life in an anti-terror mission at Akhnoor in the Sunderbani area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning Phantom, who served the army since August 2022, was seriously injured while drawing enemy fire. The soldiers managed to neutralise one terrorist and recovered a weapon during the operation.

Tribute to a fallen hero

The White Knight Corps praised the Phantom’s “courage, loyalty, and dedication” on social media, saying, “We salute the ultimate sacrifice of our true hero.”

"As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten. In the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralized and warlike stores have been recovered thus far," the post added.

Army foils terrorist attack on convoy

Earlier, three militants reportedly attacked an Army ambulance in the Battal area, prompting swift retaliation by the Army, JK and police, who immediately launched a joint search and cordoned off the area.

Killing of terrorists in Akhnoor area

Security forces killed one terrorist in another gunbattle in the Akhnoor area of ​​Jammu on Tuesday morning, as they intensified their offensive against entrenched terrorists in the area. Officials said they had eliminated two terrorists and were trying to arrest the third, who was still hiding in the forest near Assan mosque in Jogwan village.

The operation began on Monday morning when a militant opened fire on an army ambulance section of a convoy near the Line of Control (LoC). By evening, the first terrorist was killed in a special operation by NSG commandos.

Following a night of relative calm, security forces launched a final attack on the Bhattal Era at Khour around 7 am, prompting another exchange of fire followed by heavy gunfire and several ear-raising explosions in the fight, ending with the death of a second fighter.

For the first time, the Army deployed four BMP II Infantry Combat Vehicles to improve patrols and intensify the fighting around the area. Helicopters and drones have also been used to search for the remaining militants.

