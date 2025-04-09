India-Pakistan flag meeting on April 10 to address infiltration, border tensions in Poonch India and Pakistan will hold a flag meeting on April 10 in the Poonch sector amid rising border tensions. Key agenda items will include the Pakistan Army's infiltration attempts, IED planting, and ceasefire violations along the LoC. The Indian Army to present video proof of cross-border activity.

The Indian and Pakistani armies are set to hold a flag meeting on April 10 near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Chakan Da Bagh area of the Poonch sector, Jammu. The meeting, initiated at Pakistan’s repeated request, is aimed at addressing ongoing border-related issues and recent ceasefire violations. Sources in the Indian Army revealed that the primary agenda of the meeting will be the recent infiltration attempts by Pakistani troops. These attempts included efforts to plant Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and surveillance cameras within Indian territory. However, these actions were successfully thwarted by India’s anti-infiltration grid.

From February to April 2025, multiple infiltration bids were made, leading to the death of around 15 Pakistani soldiers, including officers. One such incident occurred on April 1 and has been captured in videos and images as evidence by the Indian Army.

Proof of Pakistan's involvement

Indian military sources confirmed possession of video and photographic evidence showing Pakistani troops aiding terrorists in planting explosives and surveillance gear along the LoC. These operations were neutralised, resulting in casualties due to defensive measures implemented by Indian forces.

Pakistan seeks dialogue despite ceasefire

While a ceasefire agreement remains in place between India and Pakistan, tensions persist due to the active presence of 27 Pakistani launchpads across the LoC in Jammu. These launchpads are frequently used for infiltration attempts.

Military officials note that Pakistan has recently fortified its positions by establishing camps in civilian areas along the border, aiming to exploit India's policy of not targeting populated zones. Indian defence experts have termed this a "strategic move" by Pakistan to shield its military activities behind civilian populations.

Tomorrow's flag meeting is expected to be a crucial engagement in de-escalating tensions and reinforcing the commitment to the ceasefire agreement, while India is likely to present firm evidence of Pakistan’s ongoing support for cross-border terrorism.

