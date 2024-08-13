J-K: Students take out Tiranga rally with 750m long Tricolour on World's highest railway bridge | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Students take out Tiranga Rally in Reasi

As the Independence Day is inching closer, people from various parts of the country are carrying out Tiranga rallies in their respective places, as a demonstration of their love and affection for the nation and the freedom fighters. A massive one such occurrence took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi where people, primarily students, took out the Tiranga rally with a 750 metre long Tricolour on the World’s highest railway bridge on Chenab river.

The students held the Tricolour in their hands raised above their head and chanted patriotic slogans like “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. They were surrounded by the police personnel for security during the entirety of the march.

Tiranga rally held in Arunachal Pradesh

In a grand display of patriotism, a 600-foot-long Tiranga was rallied through the streets of Seppa in the East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. This event was organised as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, initiated by the government to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes ahead of India's 78th Independence Day celebrations.

As per the information, the event witnessed the participation of over 2,000 students from various local schools, who enthusiastically took part in the 'Tiranga Path Yatra'. Joining the students were several dignitaries, including Arunachal Pradesh's Home Minister, Mama Natung, and local MLA, Hayeng Mangfi, alongside other district officials.

As the massive tricolour was carried through the streets, the students chanted "Vande Mataram," a patriotic cry that resonated through the town, reflecting the spirit of unity and national pride. In addition to the flag march, the students and participants also took part in a cleanliness drive at the general ground in Seppa, aligning with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan -- the nationwide cleanliness campaign launched by the Government of India.

PM Modi hails Arunachal's event

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been a strong advocate for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, reacted to the event with praise and encouragement. He highlighted the enthusiasm of the students and the people of Arunachal Pradesh, noting that such initiatives strengthen the bonds of unity and patriotism across the country. Taking to his official X account, the Prime Minister wrote, "Arunachal Pradesh is a land where patriotism is deeply rooted in the heart of every citizen. This clearly reflects in the state's vibrant cultural heritage. Glad to see such enthusiasm towards #HarGharTiranga".

78th Independence Day

It should be noted here that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the country following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to organise the event ahead of Independence Day. The BJP is holding Tiranga Yatras in every assembly constituency from August 11 to August 13. This comes as India is preparing to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. The day holds immense importance as it reminds us of the ultimate sacrifices of both heard and unheard heroes of the nation's freedom struggle.

