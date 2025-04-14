Hi-tech terror den busted in Kishtwar: Secret tunnel, wi-fi, solar power found in forest hideout Security forces uncovered a highly advanced Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist hideout in Kishtwar after a 25-day operation, killing three militants and seizing high-tech equipment, including Wi-Fi, GPS, and solar panels.

Security forces have uncovered a highly sophisticated and well-planned terrorist hideout in the Chhatru forest area of Kishtwar district following a prolonged counter-terrorism operation that lasted nearly 25 days. The hideout, used by terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was equipped for long-term survival and communication, revealing the depth of their preparation.

According to officials, the slain terrorists had established a base in the dense forests of Chhatru, complete with essential survival gear, religious texts including the Quran, and food supplies sufficient for 10 to 15 days. Most notably, the hideout included a functioning Wi-Fi setup, solar panels, GPS devices, and even a concealed underground escape route, highlighting a highly coordinated plan to stay hidden for an extended period.

Three JeM terrorists neutralised

The encounter, which took place over Friday and Saturday last week, resulted in the killing of three terrorists. One terrorist was gunned down on Friday morning, while two more—reportedly linked to the JeM, including a top commander named Saifullah—were eliminated the following day. Saifullah had been active in the Chenab Valley region for over a year, officials confirmed.

Operation launched on April 9

The joint anti-terror operation was launched on April 9 by the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Brigadier J.B.S. Rathi, 5-Sector Commander of the Assam Rifles, and DIG (Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range) Shridhar Patil said the mission aimed to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The Indian Air Force provided aerial support during the operation, while drones and night surveillance equipment were used extensively to monitor the area and prevent the terrorists from escaping.

Possible local support under investigation

When asked whether the terrorists received local assistance, officials stated that the matter is under investigation and any findings will be shared in due course. The discovery of such a well-resourced and concealed hideout raises serious concerns about the level of planning and support involved.

Major success for security forces

Images released from the scene show various items recovered from the hideout, including electronic devices, food supplies, and solar-powered equipment. The successful operation marks a significant achievement for the security forces in curbing terrorist activity in the volatile Chenab Valley region.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to uprooting terrorism and maintaining security in Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring that any threats to peace will be dealt with decisively.