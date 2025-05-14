Helicopter services resume at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine after hiatus during Indo-Pak tensions The helicopter services at the Mata Vaishno Devi were stopped for a brief time due to the India-Pakistan tensions. "The helicopter service at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed this morning after remaining suspended for the past seven days," an official of the shrine board said.

In a major development for devotees seeking a travel to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, the helicopter services at the religious place have resumed, following a week-long hiatus of the services due to Indo-Pak tensions.

"The helicopter service at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed this morning after remaining suspended for the past seven days," an official of the shrine board said. He added that the pilgrim footfall has also started picking up after witnessing a sharp decline since the beginning of this month.

Meanwhile, the battery car service for the pilgrims is also functional, the official said.

This comes one day after flight operations at 32 airports, including Jammu and Srinagar, recommenced following the understanding between the two neighbouring nations.

Notably, over 30 lakh pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the pilgrim since the start of this year as against 94.84 lakh last year. The official expects the footfall to increase manifold.

AAI had revoked suspension on flight operations at 32 airports

The Airports Authority of India revoked the suspension of flight operations at 32 airports.

"In light of evolving circumstances and dynamic airspace conditions, commercial flight operations were temporarily suspended at 32 Airports until 05:29 hrs on May 15th 2025. It is pleased to inform you that these Airports are now fully operational for Civil Aircraft movements with immediate effect. Passengers scheduled to travel via these airports are advised to stay updated by checking flight status directly with their respective airlines and monitoring official airline websites for the latest information," the AAI wrote in a statement on May 12 at midnight.

De-escalation of tensions between India-Pakistan

The tensions between India and Pakistan have de-escalated in the last few days. Both countries were in a brief conflict after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. India responded to the terror attack by launching strikes at nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan had attempted to strike on Indian military bases and civilian areas, following India's Operation Sindoor. However, Pakistan's attempts were repelled, while India responded to these strikes by hitting 11 Airbases in Pakistan.

On May 10, the Pakistan DGMO reached out to the Indian DGMO to seek for a ceasefire, following which an understanding of stopping all firing and military action was agreed upon.