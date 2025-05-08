Heavy rain triggers mudslides in J-K's Ramban, traffic disrupted as Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 closed Authorities have urged travellers to avoid the route until weather conditions improve and the road is cleared for safe passage. With rainfall persisting across the region, road-clearing operations remain a challenge, officials said.

Ramban (J&K) :

Traffic movement on the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has come to a standstill following a mudslide at Chamba Seri in the Ramban district. The incident, triggered by continuous rainfall, has made the highway impassable which left several commuters stranded and travel plans disrupted.

Authorities have urged travellers to avoid the route until weather conditions improve and the road is cleared for safe passage. With rainfall persisting across the region, road-clearing operations remain a challenge, officials said. The administration is closely monitoring the situation and working to restore connectivity as quickly as possible, they added.

Rain lashes Akhnoor

Meanwhile, several regions in Akhnoor district also witnessed fresh rainfall on Thursday morning. The showers which cooled temperatures but also raised the possibility of waterlogging and other disruptions. Local residents reported steady rainfall across several areas, and authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure there are no adverse impacts, especially in low-lying zones.

Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ramban

Earlier this month, three Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-metre deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The tragic incident had occurred on May 4. The Army truck was part of a convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along national highway-44.The accident occurred near Battery Chashma at around 11.30 am, the officials said. They said a joint rescue operation was launched immediately by Army, police, State Disaster Response Force and local volunteers.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Srinagar: Shikara capsizes in Dal Lake due to windstorm, heavy rain triggers mudslides in Ramban