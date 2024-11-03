Terrorists hurled grenade at CRPF bunker near Sunday market in Srinagar, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Srinagar grenade attack: Several people were injured after terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded flea market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, on Sunday, officials said. The injured in the grenade attack at TRC, Sunday market in Srinagar have been admitted to SHMS Hospital.

Omar Abdullah on Srinagar grenade attack

J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks and encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear."

The attack, which took place near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), comes a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

Police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists, the officials said. The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover.

More details are awaited in this regard.