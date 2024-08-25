Ghulam Nabi Azad's DPAP releases first list of 13 candidates for Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) today (August 25) released its first list of 13 candidates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the maiden assembly elections for the party floated by the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad. The party's general secretary (organisation) RS Chib released the list on Sunday.

The party has decided to field former J&K minister Abdul Majeed Wani from the Doda East assembly constituency, former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat from Devsar, former J&K advocate general Mohammad Aslam Goni from Bhaderwah, DDC member Saleem Parray from Dooru and Muneer Ahmed Mir from Lolab.

The DPAP said DDC member Bilal Ahmed Deva will be its candidate from Anantnag West, Ghulam Nabi Wani (Nellora) from Rajpora, Mir Altaf Hussain from Anantnag and Qaiser Sultan Ganai (Jin) from Ganderbal.

Further, it said Ghulam Nabi Bhat would contest from Eidgah, Amir Ahmed Bhat from Khanyar, Nisar Ahmed Lone from Gurez and Peer Bilal Ahmed from Hazratbal. Amir Ahmed Bhat had recently contested the Lok Sabha polls from Srinagar but was unsuccessful.

DPAP candidate, GM Saroori fought the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Kathua-Udhampur constituency which was won for the third consecutive term by Dr Jitendra Singh of the BJP.

Taj Mohiuddin resigned from DPAP

In another jolt to the DPAP, senior leader, Taj Mohiuddin recently resigned from the party to rejoin the Congress. Taj Mohiuddin had left the Congress in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad who later formed his own party, the DPAP.

In the Lok Sabha elections, DPAP supported Mohammad Ashraf Mir of J-K Apni Party for the Srinagar seat and Sajad Gani Lone of the People’s Conference (PC) for the Baramulla seat.

Both Mir and Sajad lost the Lok Sabha elections in the Valley. Despite his popularity in the Chenab Valley region, Azad has so far failed to catch the imagination of the voters in the Valley.

