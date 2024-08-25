Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party announces first list of seven candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday (August 25) announced its first list of seven candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election.





The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the results set to be announced on October 4. Counting of votes will be held on October 4 and the entire poll process will be concluded by October 6.

J-K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the BJP pulled out of the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government. The state came under the Governor’s rule and the then-governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly.

On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated and J-K was bifurcated into two union territories of J-K and Ladakh.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)