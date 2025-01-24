Farooq Abdullah captivates devotees as he sings 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye' bhajan at Katra | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Farooq Abdullah sings bhajan at Katra.

In a surprising move, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah captivated devotees on Thursday with an unexpected and heartfelt rendition of a bhajan dedicated to 'Mata Shera Wali' in Katra. The video of his rare and moving act has been making rounds on social media with viewers praising the veteran politician for his spiritual side. "Tune mujhe bulaya Sherawaliye, main aaya main aaya Sherawaliye," Abdullah sang, joining a singer and children at a 'bhajan' programme at an ashram in Katra.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah also voiced support for the people of Katra in their protest against the ropeway project. "Those running the shrine’s operations should not take actions that harm the interests of the local people or create problems for them," he said.

Abdullah speaks on Katra ropeway controversy

Abdullah also addressed the ongoing issue of the ropeway construction in Katra and said that those responsible for the operation of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine should avoid actions that cause problems for the people. He criticised the board for constructing the ropeway without considering the city’s interests. "You showed courage and fought bravely to stop it. They have realised that power lies with the people, not the government," he said.

Abdullah emphasised that the people have the power to make or break governments, and now the authorities are reaching out to them to discuss where the ropeway should be constructed. He went on to say that people living in these hills come here to earn their livelihood with the blessings of Mata but they have been forgotten. "When the power of God prevails, everything else fades away. Just look at what is happening in California," he remarked.

