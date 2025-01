Follow us on Image Source : X Farooq Abdullah's convoy met with accident

Jammu and Kashmir former Chief Minister Farooq Farooq Abdullah's convoy met with an accident on Friday while going to Ajmer. Delhi Police escort vehicle was damaged after collision with a Nilgai. The accident happened on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa. National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah is reported to be unharmed. The incident occurred when a vehicle of Delhi Police escorting Abdullah collided with a Nilgai on the highway.