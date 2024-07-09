Farooq Abdullah’s message amid terror attacks in J-K: 'Sponsoring terrorism won't lead Pakistan anywhere'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that it is “important” for Pakistan to understand that “sponsoring terrorism will not lead them anywhere”, and stressed that hostility and enmity between nations will only hinder its progress.

Abdullah said India and Pakistan must work together to finish terrorism and foster a friendly neighbourhood as once stated by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"It is a matter of peace. The neighbouring country should understand that progress is possible through friendship. If there is enmity, progress will be hampered. This is their weakness. Look at their situation in Pakistan," Abdullah said.

He underlined the longstanding hostility between India and Pakistan, emphasising the need for the neighbouring country to realise that sponsoring terrorism is futile.

"Therefore, it is important that they (Pakistan) should understand that sponsoring terrorism will not lead them anywhere. It is very important to put an end to the terrorism," he added.

Abdullah on including Punjabi in J-K Education curriculum

The NC chief, strongly supporting the demand for including Punjabi in the education curriculum in Jammu and Kashmir, said, "We will raise this issue in Parliament.

Five languages — Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, Urdu, and English — are recognised.

"Many people speak Punjabi. It should not be overlooked," Abdullah said.

He noted that when he was the chief minister, he promptly introduced education in these languages to ensure children learn them.

"My MPs will raise this issue in Parliament. I will request the INDIA bloc to support this cause," he said.

Terror attack in Kathua

Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and as many were injured on Monday when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The terrorists targeted an army truck, part of a routine patrolling party, with a grenade and gunfire on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, approximately 150 km from Kathua town, at around 3:30 pm, the officials said.

After the ambush, the terrorists fled into the nearby forest, as the army, assisted by police and paramilitary personnel, retaliated.

The army vehicle, carrying ten occupants, bore the brunt of the attack, resulting in fatal injuries to five soldiers, including a JCO. Five others have been shifted to Pathankot military hospital for treatment.

An exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces ensued, with reinforcements quickly dispatched to the area to neutralise the attackers - believed to be three in number and heavily armed - who may have recently infiltrated from across the border.

(With PTI inputs)

