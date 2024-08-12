Monday, August 12, 2024
     
Farooq Abdullah's clarification on Army-terrorists ‘collusion’ remark, asks 'how is all this happening'

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah accused the BJP of dividing the country on religious lines and said the country must remain united to face external challenges.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Srinagar Updated on: August 12, 2024 7:09 IST
National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : PTI National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday made a clarification on his controversial statement in which he reportedly alleged that there was collusion between Army personnel and terrorists in UT. Soon after his statement created outrage, he dodged the question on his statement, saying someone has to be held responsible and the Centre government should answer the nation on the massive infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.

"How have the militants who are around 200-300 come? From where have they come? Someone is responsible who is double-crossing. Who is dying- our Colonel, Major, and soldiers...How is all this happening? Central government should answer the entire nation. Even the Bangladesh border is porous now," he said.

Article 370 abrogation not a watershed moment for country: Abdullah

Earlier on August 8, Abdullah said the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution was not a watershed moment for the country as described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

Reacting to PM Modi's statement on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A) on August 5 that the step was a watershed moment in the nation's history, starting a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Abdullah said, "That's not the nation's history, it is their party's history."

"When the Constitution was made, where were they? They wanted a Hindu India. But (Jawaharlal) Nehru, (Sardar Vallabhbhai) Patel, (B R) Ambedkar...all those leaders of that time said no," he added.

He said India is a secular country which believes in unity in diversity.

(With agencies inputs)

