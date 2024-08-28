Encounter breaks out between forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kupwara encounter: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Tad area of Tangdhar, located along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Terrorists attempting to infiltrate were intercepted near Kushal Post, with 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped near the Line of Control (LoC). There are no reports of any casualties so far. Further details on the incident are awaited

Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch, 6 grenades seized

Security forces have achieved a major success under the anti-terrorism operation in Surankot tehsil of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, which is considered very important for security arrangements in the election environment. During a search operation conducted at an old terrorist hideout in the Shindra area, security forces recovered six live grenades and other suspicious objects. This operation was started by 39 RR Battalion on Wednesday morning and it was a big success late in the evening.

As the atmosphere of assembly elections is heating up in Jammu and Kashmir, the exposure of such terrorist hideouts is proof of the vigilance of the security forces. Security agencies are fully alert to deal with such incidents during the election environment. Security forces say that terrorist organisations may try to spread instability during the elections, but the security system is fully prepared to foil their every move.

Grenade and other suspicious objects hidden between stones near a drain in Shindra Upper forest area were recovered. Security forces destroyed the hideout and safely removed the recovered materials.

