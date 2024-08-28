J-K cloudburst: Death count rises to three in Ramban, search operations on for four missing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The cloudburst occurred in Ramban on August 26.

J-K cloudburst: In a tragic development in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, the body of a six-year-old girl was recovered on Wednesday, taking the death toll from the recent cloudburst to three. The incident occurred late Monday (August 26) afternoon when a cloudburst struck the Panchayats of Kumate, Dhraman, and Halla in Rajgarh tehsil, triggering flash floods in the Tanger and Dadi streams.

Officials have confirmed that a search operation is ongoing to locate the remaining four missing individuals. Major Singh, Tehsildar of Rajgarh, reported that seven people from three different families were initially reported missing due to the flash floods. The body of Shazia Banoo, one of the victims, was found three kilometres downstream from her village, Dungar Dhandla, on Wednesday afternoon.

Rescue operation continues

Earlier, the bodies of two persons -- Yasir Ahmad (20) of Gadgram and Khalid Ahmed Parihar (12) of Suli-Kumate -- were retrieved on Monday and Tuesday. Tehsildar Singh, who is supervising the rescue operation, said the rescue teams comprising police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers, are making all-out efforts to locate four other missing persons -- Yasir's mother Naseema Begum (42) and six-year-old sister Shazia Banoo and Khalid's mother Gulshan Begum (42) and eight-year-old sister Seerat Banoo. At least four government schools and a couple of other structures also suffered damages, while three parked private vehicles were washed away by the flash floods, the officials said.

Recent cloudburst in Bandipora

Earlier on August 14, a cloudburst in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir triggered a flash flood. The cloudburst was reported in Arin area of North Kashmir's Bandipora. The heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding, submerging many areas. However, there were no reports of casualties. Following the incident, locals had gathered at the site, some holding umbrellas for protection.

