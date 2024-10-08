Dooru Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will Ghulam Ahmad Mir succeed in securing third term for Congress?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dooru Assembly Election Results 2024: Live Updates

Anticipation and fervor fill the political arena of Jammu and Kashmir as the counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies started today in the Union Territory.

While political parties (including BJP, Congress, JKPDP, JKNC, among others) have affirmed significant gains in this electoral battle, the 2024 results are considered particularly significant as they are being held post the abrogation of Article 370, and will decide the fate of a few key players.

As the counting begins for all 90 seats, this article focuses on the major details related to the Dooru Assembly Constituency.





Key Candidates

Congress has fielded Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who won the seat in the 2002 and 2008 Assembly elections. The JKPDP has chosen Mohammad Ashraf Malik, a former District and Sessions Judge, to represent the party from Dooru. Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has fielded Bashir Ahmad Wani and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has chosen Mohamed Saleem Paray.

Who Won the Seat in the 2014 and 2008 Elections

The Dooru Assembly seat, one of the 90 assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir, has been largely won by the JKNC, with the party first registering its victory in 1962 and holding the same till 1996. However, in the 2002 and 2008 elections, respectively, the JKNC's victory over the seat switched to Congress as its candidate, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, became the chosen representative of the public. But in 2014, the Congress could not continue with its hattrick, and JKPDP's Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi won the seat.

Meanwhile, take a look at past winners who have secured victory from the seat:

1977: Haji Abdul Gani Khan (JKNC)

1983: Mohammad Akbar Ganie (JKNC)

1987: Mohammad Akbar Ganie (JKNC)

1996: Ghulam Hassan Wani (JKNC)

2002: Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress)

2008: Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress)

2014: Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi (JKPDP)



READ MORE | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Congress-NC win poll battle or will BJP surprise?