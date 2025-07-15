J-K: Five dead, several injured as tempo traveller rolls down gorge in Doda The critically injured were rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

New Delhi:

At least five people died while 10 others sustained critical injuries as a tempo traveller rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda. The tragic accident occurred on the Bharath-Bagla road near Ponda where a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

The critically injured were rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda for treatment. The vehicle was carrying over 20 passengers

Rescue operation is underway, and the exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, sources said. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

More details are awaited.

(Reporter: Rahi Kapoor)