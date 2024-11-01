Devender Singh Rana, BJP's Nagrota MLA, dies at 59, condolences pour in | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Devender Singh Rana was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Faridabad.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and sitting MLA of Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, Devender Singh Rana, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 59. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad. Rana, brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, their daughters Devyani and Ketki, and son Adhiraj Singh. The news of his passing led to a gathering of hundreds, including political leaders, at his residence in Jammu’s Gandhinagar area. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also arrived to pay his respects.

Political leaders express condolences

Several political leaders expressed condolences on the passing away of the senior BJP leader. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and grief over Rana's sudden demise. In his passing, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader who was committed to the well-being of the people of J&K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the LG's office posted on X.

J-K Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary also expressed condolences. "This news is especially disheartening on an auspicious day (Diwali). My condolences are extended to his family and PMO @DrJitendraSingh ji on the loss of his younger brother. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Choudhary wrote on X.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences. "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devender Rana Ji. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Mufti said on X.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP said his untimely demise is a great loss to the party and to the people of J&K. "His contribution and dedication to society will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace, and may God provide strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss," the party posted on X.

Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir

Congress National General Secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir expressed his shock and sorrow over Rana's death. "My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased. Having interacted with him in politics and beyond, Rana was a great, supportive, and visionary leader, an entrepreneur whose business acumen created opportunities for many in J&K," Mir wrote on X.

Who was Devender Singh Rana?

Transitioning from a successful career in business to a significant role in politics, Rana emerged as a representative voice for Jammu's Dogra community. Recently re-elected as the MLA for Nagrota in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, he secured his seat for a second consecutive term. Originally from a Dogra family in Doda district, Rana was the son of Rajinder Singh Rana, a former bureaucrat, and held a civil engineering degree from NIT Kurukshetra. He made his mark in the business world by founding the Jamkash Vehicleades Group and a cable TV channel, establishing himself as a notable entrepreneur in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rana’s political journey began with the National Conference (NC), where he gained prominence as Omar Abdullah’s advisor and as Provincial President, expanding the NC's influence in Jammu. His ability to connect with diverse communities, including the Gujjars, proved instrumental in his success. During his debut in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, he won the Nagrota seat—a traditional BJP stronghold—defeating BJP’s Jugal Kishore Sharma, a three-time Member of Parliament.

After the abrogation of Article 370, Rana became a vocal advocate for the Jammu Declaration, calling for statehood restoration specifically for the Jammu region. His stance clashed with the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a coalition seeking the restoration of Article 370 and statehood for the entire Jammu and Kashmir region. In October 2021, after more than two decades with the NC, Rana resigned and joined the BJP. His deep roots in the Jammu region and close connections with local communities made him a prominent figure in J&K politics, particularly for the BJP.

