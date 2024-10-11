Congress formally extends support to NC to form govt in J-K, hands over letter of support to Omar Abdullah

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress handed over the letter of support to the National Conference.

Days after the results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were declared, Congress on Friday announced to extend full support to the National Conference (NC). The decision was taken during the legislature party meeting of the newly elected Congress MLAs in Srinagar. The meeting of the six newly elected leaders of the Congress party took place at the party headquarters at MA Road in the city.

The newly elected Congress MLAs include the party's state president Tariq Hameed Karra, general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Nizamuddin Bhat, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Irfan Hafeez Lone and Iftikar Ahmad. While Ahmad was elected from the Jammu region, the rest were elected from the Kashmir valley.

'We want to keep the spirit of I.N.D.I.A bloc alive'

Following the meeting, Karra said that the Congress has decided to extend full support to NC without any demand. "We don’t have any demand as we want to keep the spirit of the I.N.D.I.A bloc alive and are extending the support the NC," he added. "The spirit of this alliance is much higher than this...It’s pan India... it’s not a matter of number game, not ministerial birth...but it’s a fight against the BJP to save this country," Karra added.

After the meeting, the Congress also handed over the letter of support to its alliance partner, the National Conference (NC). The NC has elected its vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah as its legislature party leader.

Farooq Abdullah on govt formation

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced plans to approach the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the formation of the government. He said, "We will ask the LG for time and tomorrow, we will go with a letter of support to request a date for forming the government." He added that the party has received support from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and emphasised the need to end the hatred and false propaganda spread in Jammu, such as fears of stone-pelting and terrorism. According to Abdullah, people in Jammu have lost land and jobs, and the focus should be on dispelling these misconceptions.

