Farooq Abdullah demands 'immediate' restoration of statehood to J-K: 'Hope govt fulfils promise' | EXCLUSIVE

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday (October 11) reminded the Centre of its promise to restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the Assembly Elections and demanded immediate action in this regard for the development of the region. Abdullah hoped that the Centre will fulfil its promise at the soonest. In an Exclusive interview with India TV, the NC chief said, "The Prime Minister, Government of India have promised statehood that too in the Supreme Court. We hope that they fulfil this promise at the soonest so that we can run the government. Delhi has to be with us. Without it, the government won't run".

Reacting to BJP’s remarks during poll campaign that terrorism and separatism will be back if the NC-Congress alliance wins the elections, the former chief minister said, "Hatred will be generated among people when there is no cooperation between Delhi and us".

When asked about the possible friction with the J-K LG over administrative issues in the future, the NC chief said that these problems would not arise if Jammu and Kashmir has full statehood.

"That is why I say that New Delhi should restore statehood at the soonest so that there could be development here," he said.

On alliance with Congress, and whether NC had to suffer losses due to its tie-up with the grand old party, Abdullah said that his outfit is associated with the Opposition’s INDIA bloc. "We have a relation with the INDIA bloc and that won't end. What has happened has happened. We now have to move forward," he said.

He expressed hope that Pakistan will "forget things" and move forward in the path of development "holding India’s hands".

"I hope Pakistan will forget things and hold India's hand to take its development forward. Omar Abdullah will go to Delhi after swearing-in and meet the government about the restoration of statehood," he said.

