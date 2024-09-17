Congress appoints Charanjit Channi, Mukesh Agnihotri as observers for J-K assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Charanjit Singh Channi, Mukesh Agnihotri

Ahead of the polling day, Congress on Tuesday appointed Charanjit Singh Channi and Mukesh Agnihotri as All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observers for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress President has appointed Charanjit Singh Channi and Mukesh Agnihotri as the AICC Senior observers for the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect, the party statement read.

Earlier on Monday, Congress released its manifesto for the assembly polls in UT, promising a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women and the youth. The party also promised to work for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Points in Congress Manifesto

Right to Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir will be restored

Women’s Empowerment: Women heads of households will receive ₹3,000 per month, Under Sakhi Shakti interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh to be provided for every woman Self Help Group

Healthcare Improvements: Every family will get health insurance up to ₹25 lakhs, Affordable healthcare services available within 30 minutes, Mobile clinics with ambulances in every tehsil and Super speciality hospitals in every district

Farmers and agriculture: Additional Rs 4,000 income support will be provided for landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households per year.

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits: Dr. Manmohan Singh’s plan for Kashmiri Pandit rehabilitation will be fully implemented

Rights of OBCs: Full rights for backward classes under the Constitution

Employment Opportunities: 1 lakh vacant jobs will be filled

Lawyers & Journalists: Consider an insurance and pension policy for journalists.

Food Right: 11 kg ration for each family member

J-K assembly polls

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats will be held in the first phase on Wednesday, followed by polling for 26 seats in the second phase on September 25.

The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.

(With PTI Inputs)

