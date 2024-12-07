Cold wave grips Kashmir valley as temperatures plunge, IMD issues rain and snowfall alert

Follow us on Image Source : X Kashmir Valley

A severe cold wave persists in the Kashmir Valley as temperatures continue to drop, with areas from Srinagar to Leh witnessing sub-zero conditions. Leh recorded a chilling night temperature of -19°C, while the situation in Kargil remains even harsher, with temperatures plummeting to -10°C.

In response to the intensifying cold, the administration has announced winter vacations for schools in face-to-face settings to ensure the safety of children.

Shopian records lowest temperature

According to the Meteorological Department, there is no immediate relief from the biting cold expected, as the coming nights are forecasted to become even colder. Among the coldest areas is Shopian, with temperatures falling to -6.6°C. South Kashmir's famous tourist spot Pahalgam recorded -6.5°C, while Srinagar experienced a minimum temperature of -2.1°C.

On Friday, Shopian recorded the lowest temperature in South Kashmir at -6.6°C. Meanwhile, the Gulmarg and Pahalgam ski resorts reported minimum temperatures of 4.3°C and 6.5°C, respectively. Northern Kashmir’s Kupwara recorded -3.4°C, while Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, saw temperatures dipping to -4.4°C.

Alert for rain and snowfall

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for December 8-9, forecasting cloudy skies and light rain in certain parts of the Jammu division's plains and hilly areas. Additionally, light snowfall is expected in the higher elevations of the Kashmir region by the evening of December 8. Snowfall is likely to increase on December 12, with the possibility of heavy snow in elevated areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Snowfall increases chill

Following recent snowfall in higher regions of Jammu and Kashmir, the cold intensified further. The temperature in Kokernag, a popular tourist picnic spot in South Kashmir, dropped to 2.4°C. Meanwhile, Sonmarg reported a minimum temperature of -5.3°C, with Gulmarg and Pahalgam recording -1.8°C and -2.0°C, respectively.

Disruption from heavy snow

Heavy snowfall has also disrupted vehicular movement, with routes like Anantnag-Kishtwar being closed due to snow. Additionally, the Mughal Road, which was closed for two days due to heavy snow, has now reopened after ongoing snow-clearing efforts.

This ongoing cold wave and snowfall have created challenges for residents and commuters across the region, with no immediate respite in sight as winter sets in further.