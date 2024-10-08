Budgam Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Budgam Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Budgam Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP is leading in Jammu and Kashmir with 10 leads in early trends.Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir started at 8 am amid tight security. The fate of candidates on 90 Vidhan Sabha seats across 90 seats across all 20 districts in J&K is being decided today.

Budgam is one of the Assembly constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir. The JKN and JKPDP are the main parties in the constituency. In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from JKN won the seat with a margin of 2,787 votes. Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi was polled 30,090 votes with a vote share of 43.76 % and defeated Gh Mohi-ud-din Bhat (muntazir) from JKPDP who got 27,303 votes (39.71 %). Likewise, in the 2008 Assembly Elections, Aga Syed Ruhullah from JKN won the seat and was polled 19,652 votes with a vote share of 40.15%. JKPDP Assembly Elections 2024 Results -JKPDP candidate Mohammad Kamal Malik got 9,692 votes (19.80 %) and was the runner-up.Aga Syed Ruhullah defeated Mohammad Kamal Malik by a margin of 9,960 votes.

Budgam Assembly Election Result 2024: Candidates

Political observers maintain that the main contest is going to be between the National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah and Aga Syed Muntazir the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and son of Hurriyat leader Aga Syed Hassan. Both Omar and Muntazir are locked in a fierce battle in this politically crucial constituency.

Budgam Assembly Election 2024 Election Phase

The Budgam constituency in Jammu and Kashmir went to polls in the Phase 2

Budgam Assembly Election 2024: Result Date

The counting and announcement of results for the Budgam Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will be done on October 8, 2024