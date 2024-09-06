BJP manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir: Metro connectivity, Maa Samman Yojana, scheme for pandits | Key takeaways

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah said the BJP will bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' to give Rs 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the BJP's poll manifesto and said metro connectivity and amusement parks will be established if the BJP forms overnment in Jammu and Kashmir in this assembly elections. Amit Shah further said that the BJP will bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' to give Rs 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year. In the manifesto, he promised that the BJP will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year.

As part of the Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, the BJP will provide Rs 3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance.

On BJP's manifesto having a rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandits, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The scheme will be very detailed. We will look for complete rehabilitation. Many Kashmiri Pandits and people from the Sikh community who left when the terrorism was at its peak were forced to sell their properties. We have already started working in this regard - either returning their properties or providing the amount for their properties. We are towards the completion of rehabilitation of 6000 people."

Amit Shah said a white paper will be issued to fix the responsibility of those involved in the emergence of terrorism in J&K.

He also announced amusement park and metro connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir during the release of the party manifesto.

Amit Shah on NC poll manifesto

Amit Shah also said he has seen the NC's (National Conference) agenda and has also seen Congress silently supporting NC's agenda. "But, I want to say to the country that Article 370 is history, it will never return, and we won't let it happen. Article 370 was the thing that gave weapons and stones in the hands of the youth...".

Earlier in the day, Union minister arrived in Jammu and Kashmir and was received at the airport by Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and senior party leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah launches BJP campaign in Jammu

Amit Shah officially launched the party's campaign from Jammu, where he is scheduled to address a rally on Saturday, the BJP leader said.

The launch of the BJP campaign from Jammu by Shah is aimed at reassuring the people of the region about the party's commitment to their welfare and development.