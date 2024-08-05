BJP to hold 'Ekatma Mahatsav' to mark 5th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, oppn parties to protest

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE BJP event at Lal Chowk, Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold the 'Ekatma Mahatsav' rally to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar on Monday. The 'Ekatma Mahotsav' rally will be held at Bana Singh Stadium in RS Pura to commemorate the complete unification of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India on August 5, 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J-K BJP general secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta said.

"The day of August 5, 2019 is a very important day in our lives. On this vital day five years ago, a historic blunder was corrected and we, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, united completely with the rest of India. We are now able to enjoy all the rights and the liberties, and are progressing on the path of development,” Gupta said.

According to the officials, security has been beefed up in the region as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order during the rally.

Opposition parties criticise celebration event

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slammed BJP for organising 'Ekatma Mahatsav' rally to celebrate the Article 370 abrogation.

Opposition to hold protest

A demonstration will be staged outside the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Srinagar to observe August 5 as a "black day", said a local PDP leader.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) will also hold a protest at the Maharaja Hari Singh Park to condemn the Article 370 abrogation.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, "What was achieved in five years, the BJP should answer to the people, especially Dogras, instead of rubbing salts on their wounds."

Taking potshots at J-K BJP for its "shamelessness and compulsion to celebrate the day of J-K's destruction", Sharma said the saffron party is "celebrating the downgrading" of the historic Dogra state, snatching its status, dignity, identity and rights of the people of J&K.

A PDP leader said the party is observing August 5, 2019 as a "black day" and will stage a protest outside the party headquarters on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Article 370’s abrogation.

Security has been beefed up across Jammu region, especially along the highways to maintain law and order, a police officer said.

